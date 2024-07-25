Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.04 million. Calix also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Calix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

