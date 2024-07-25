Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.01 and last traded at $103.75. Approximately 243,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 475,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Camtek by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.