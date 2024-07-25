Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.64 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.