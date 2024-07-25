Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.72.
Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay General Bancorp
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.