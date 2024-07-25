Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

