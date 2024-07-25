CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $100.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.