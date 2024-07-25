Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 264.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 171,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,786. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.75. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

