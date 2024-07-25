Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.31. 630,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 779,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 427,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.