Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $69.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $50.07. 16,462,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 14,072,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,854.5% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 545,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 998,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,585,000 after acquiring an additional 979,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 916,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after acquiring an additional 897,740 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 26,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,242.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

