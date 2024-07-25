Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.