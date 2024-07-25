Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 9,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,879. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.