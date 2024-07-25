Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 631,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

