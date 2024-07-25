Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $113,969.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 777,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,422.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

