Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. 213,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

