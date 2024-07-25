Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of WalkMe worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WKME. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

