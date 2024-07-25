Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Loews by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

