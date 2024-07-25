CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CMS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,868. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.