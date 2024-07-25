CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $24.89

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $25.75. CNX Resources shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 627,220 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 736,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 148,037 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.