Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN opened at $245.06 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,020,588.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,129,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $58,878,978 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

