Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 234,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

