Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1,159.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

