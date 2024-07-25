CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.63

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $296.63 and last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 8234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $248.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total transaction of $4,968,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,293,771.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total value of $4,968,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,293,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,738 shares of company stock valued at $15,532,417 in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CorVel by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

