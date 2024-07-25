Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,988 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 289,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 242.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.