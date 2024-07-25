Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $154,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,597. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

