Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.89 on Thursday, reaching $836.54. 584,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,330. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $851.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $794.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

