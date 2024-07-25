Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

