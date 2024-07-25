Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,845 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,394,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,889,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

