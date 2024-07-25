Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $99,862,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.63. 2,330,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

