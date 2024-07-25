Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $17.28 on Thursday, hitting $436.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,562. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

