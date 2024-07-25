Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CCK stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.
Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.
