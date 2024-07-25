Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

