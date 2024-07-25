CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CSX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

CSX Stock Up 1.4 %

CSX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 4,218,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

