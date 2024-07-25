Dai Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.35 billion and $209.96 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

