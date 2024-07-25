DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0338

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009058 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

