Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.33 and last traded at $113.41. Approximately 6,168,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,013,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.