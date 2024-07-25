DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 126,792 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 1,383,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.