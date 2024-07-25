DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 60,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,740 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 230,323 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 172,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 170,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

