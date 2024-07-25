Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 13,423,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 63,625,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.