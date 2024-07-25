Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 7.1%

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 13,423,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 63,625,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.