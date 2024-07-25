Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

DG stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.78. 926,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.19. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

