Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.691 billion to $8.776 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.75.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded up $9.99 on Thursday, reaching $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.