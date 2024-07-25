Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $325,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $7,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

