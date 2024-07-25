EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 41,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

