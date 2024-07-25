EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 41,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
