EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.91

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$97.91 and last traded at C$97.71, with a volume of 18867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.44.

The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. Analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

