Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

