Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.51 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

