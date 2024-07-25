Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $221,351,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $219,971,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 891,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a PEG ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.19.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

