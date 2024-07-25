Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 3,788,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,981. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.