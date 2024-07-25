Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Up 0.3 %

VLTO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.61. 1,683,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.