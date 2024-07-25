Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

