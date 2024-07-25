First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 303,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,793. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

