First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 303,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,793. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.
Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First BanCorp.
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.