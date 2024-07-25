First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.50

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 89519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

First Busey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and have sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Busey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Busey by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

